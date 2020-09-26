Dean Jones death | Former lover Kerri-Anne Hamilton speaks out on son Koby’s behalf

Dean Jones’ former lover has spoken out in the wake of the cricket legend’s death, in order to give recognition to his son.

Jones had an affair with Kerri-Anne Hamilton that lasted about a decade and became public in 2010.

Koby Dean Hamilton, now 11, was born amid the relationship. Before his death on Thursday night, aged 59 from a heart attack, Jones had taken his son on a FaceTime tour of the TV studio where he was working in Mumbai,

Kerri-Anne Hamilton told Nine’s Danny Weidler, in his Sun Herald column, that Koby had been left “shocked” by his father’s passing; though he had a brave reaction.

“It’s OK, Mum,” Koby said. “I know my dad loved me.”

Dean Jones with his son Koby Dean Hamilton, and batting for Australia during his cricket career. (Nine / instagram)

Hamilton told Weidler that she was “heartbroken” by Jones’ passing but was only speaking out on Koby’s behalf, admitting the situation was “so complicated”.

“It’s an awful time for his wife and his other kids. I’m not trying to step out of line,” she said.

“I want to speak to you for Koby. I don’t want Koby to go to school and for kids to say, ‘we didn’t see you’. How do we know you were his son. He deserves acknowledgement.

“Dean was always trying to look after everyone; his family and also me and Koby. He made everyone feel special and loved.

Kerri-Anne Hamilton with her and Dean Jones’ son, Koby. (Instagram)

“It was never easy for him. Deano didn’t meet Koby until he was almost two. He just said to me one day, ‘This is silly, I need to meet him’. Anyway, I didn’t need to introduce them. I told Koby that there was someone here to see him and told him it was his daddy. He just raced to him, tripped down the stairs and jumped into his arms.

“He always made sure Koby and I were OK. I am very respectful to his family and he loved his wife and his girls. It’s not my intention to cause problems. He had a son and he loves his son. I’ve always taken what Dean could give us and that’s always been enough.”

Hamilton also spoke out on Jones’ relationship with her and Koby on Instagram.

“After 22 years the sparklers have gone out. Every time I saw him I had fire in my belly! His love for me, my love for him will never die. I adore you! I am heartbroken!” she wrote.

Of Koby, she wrote: “If you know my son you’ve probably heard him say, ‘do you know my dad is Dean Jones?’ Proud is an understatement! He adores him and will no doubt live his life with a bat and ball his hand.”

Jones’ wife Jane and daughter Isabella have paid emotional tributes to the champion Australian cricketer.

“My girls and I are devastated and saddened beyond belief,” Jane Jones said in a statement.