‘iPhone 12 mini’ Name Reappears in Leaked Apple iPhone 12 Case Stickers

Earlier this week a proven leaker claimed that the iPhone 12 lineup would be named “iPhone 12 mini,” “iPhone 12,” “iPhone 12 Pro,” and “iPhone 12 Pro Max,” and today the same nomenclature has appeared again in a photo depicting alleged stickers from unreleased Silicone iPhone cases originating from Apple’s international distribution center in Ireland. The photo shows three stickers with the…