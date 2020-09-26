David Beckham Plans to Sell Organic Honey From His Beekeeping Hobby

Instagram

The retired soccer player reportedly wants to launch his own brand of organic honey as he has been obsessed with his beekeeping hobby during the Covid-19 pandemic.

David Beckham is reportedly planning to sell his own range of organic honey after taking up beekeeping during lockdown.

The former sportsman has updated fans on his hobby via his social media pages over the past months, sharing snaps of himself collecting honey from a hive in his garden and even getting his kids involved.

According to insiders, the dad-of-four is now hoping to turn his hobby into a business by launching honey under potential names “D Bee, Seven Honey and Goldenbees.”

They told U.K. tabloid The Sun, “Beekeeping started as a fun hobby early in lockdown, but now David has become a bit obsessed. He finds it a total antidote to his mad London and Miami life.”

“He can see the logic behind adding to his already impressive business portfolio with authentic, clean and natural brands, which is what people are after.”

In photos shared online, David can be seen proudly holding up a hive frame alongside a caption reading, “progress,” suggesting this wasn’t the first time he had tended to the bees.

Another snap with friend Helen revealed they were on the lookout for the hive’s queen bee while he also shared that he has built his own hives at the family’s country pile.

“David decided to start building bee hives. Is that your new project darling,” wife Victoria asked in a clip on her own page as her beau responded, “It is. You’ll be very happy when we’ve got our own honey.”