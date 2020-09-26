Crypto lending rates are low and DeFi is not competition says Nexo co-founder By Cointelegraph

Crypto lending rates are low and DeFi is not competition says Nexo co-founder
Much has been said about attractive interest rates offered by popular crypto lending platforms like BlockFi, Celsius Network and Nexo. However, there are two sides to every coin. Paying out high interest rates requires charging even higher rates to the borrowers.
Yet, Nexo co-founder Antoni Trenchev disagrees that crypto lending rates are high. In an interview with Cointelegraph, he said that this reflects the “Western” view, where the prevailing interest rates tend to be low. But it is not the case in the developing world, he said:
