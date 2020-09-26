Cricket: Dean Jones’ wife opens up on shock death

The wife of former Australian cricketer Dean Jones has spoken for the first time following the shock death of her husband.

Jones was staying at a Mumbai hotel as part of his duties on the commentary team for Star India when he suffered a suspected heart attack as fellow Aussie great and commentator Brett Lee attempted to save his life with CPR.

Countless tributes have flown from former teammates and fellowing sporting stars as Jones’ wife, Jane Jones, speaks of her heartbreak for the first time.

Jane said the sudden death of her husband has left her family “devastated” and “saddened beyond belief” as they try to come to terms with the tragic situation.

Dean Jones and wife Jane Jones (Getty)

“My girls and I are devastated and saddened beyond belief to hear of Dean’s death in India. My beautiful husband, the love of my life has lived his life with every bit of energy at his disposal, and he leaves an enormous gap in our lives which can never be filled,” Jane said in a statement provided to the Sunday Age and Sun-Herald on Saturday.

“He leaves us with so many wonderful memories that will last forever. At this challenging time, when our grief is so raw, we have drawn much consolation from the many messages of goodwill and support from so many people around the world.

“Given Dean’s special love for the sub-continent, it was especially touching to hear so broadly from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. We are overwhelmed by the scale of the response to the news of his death and we will forever be grateful for that.”

Langer reveals Jones coaching role

Jane also paid special mention to Lee for his efforts in attempting to revive Jones.

“We want to especially thank and acknowledge Brett Lee’s tireless efforts to keep Dean alive,” Jane said.

On Thursday, daughter Isabella, who appears to call herself Augusta on Instagram, paid tribute her father online.

“I cannot believe I am writing this,” she wrote.

“My heart is broken.

“My Dad. My Hero. The sweetest and most caring person you could ever meet.

“If only you could see now how many lives you touched. If only you could see now how loved you were.

“You held my hand through the toughest times this year, how will I do this without you?”