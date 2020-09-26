Craig Bellay refuses to rule out shock Broncos switch

Melbourne Storm coach Craig Bellamy has refused to rule out a move to the Brisbane Broncos as speculation continues to grow surrounding a shock switch.

The Broncos are reportedly on the brink of signing Bellamy away from Melbourne in a coaching director role after both parties held talks in recent months.

After taking out the first wooden spin in club history, the Broncos are in need of desperate change as they look to rebound from their disastrous 2020 campaign.

Bellamy, who’s set to call time on head coaching duties at the end of 2021, refused to rule out shock switch to the Broncos to undertake a coaching director role.

Storm coach Craig Bellamy (Getty)

“I’d never say never about anything to be quite honest,” Bellamy told NRL.com

“I have knocked back a role at the Broncos on a couple of occasions, but in those separate times I felt it was the best thing for me and for the Melbourne Storm.

“It would have to be a role that is not as full-on as a head-coaching role.”

Rugby league immortal Andrew Johns on Friday said he had no doubts Bellamy would lead the Broncos to a premiership should the Melbourne coach agree to join the club.

“I think it’d be a great decision. I think it’s a must. It’d be a key signing for the Broncos,” Johns told Nine News.

“If they do get him I’m hearing whispers it’s for five years, and as a coaching director I guarantee in that time under Craig Bellamy there’ll be a premiership.

“So they have to get it done. It’s a must. “