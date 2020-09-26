Coronavirus Lockdown Leads Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich to Try Working on Their Marriage

WENN/Brian To

Of the former ‘AGT’ judge and the retired ice hockey player, who announced their split in May, a source says that ‘a reconciliation is looking more and more likely.’

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich may be getting back together after they announced their split in May after nearly three years of marriage. A new report suggests that the pair have been trying to save their marriage.

“They have definitely working on their marriage again,” a source spills to PEOPLE. “A reconciliation is looking more and more likely.”

Coronavirus lockdown apparently plays a big part in their decision. “The pandemic and time isolating together and apart has forced both of them to do some serious soul searching,” another insider, meanwhile, reveals to E! News.

“Julianne realized that she misses Brooks’ steadfast companionship. Julianne knows she has a good man in Brooks, and willing partner in resolving things between them,” the source adds. It’s also said that over the last weeks, they’ve spent nearly every night together and are “placing a greater importance on romantic time together.”

Their friends also appear to be supportive of their reconciliation plan. “Julianne’s friends and family have remained connected to Brooks and they have let Julianne know that Brooks has their support, and they would love to see the two of them continue working things out. They’re both putting in the effort to be the couple they want to be and it seems they’ve almost fully reconciled,” adds the source.

Back in July, the dancer and actress enjoyed a weekend reunion with the retired ice hockey player at her birthday celebrations with a pool party. Despite their breakup, the pair were all smiles in snaps posted on social media by both Julianne and Nina Dobrev. “Feeling super loved right now,” the former “America’s Got Talent” judge captioned a group photo shared on her Instagram Story timeline.

Julianne and Brooks announced their split in May, releasing a joint statement which read, “We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate.” The statement continued, “We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward.”