College football schedule today: Full TV coverage for Week 4 games as SEC begins play

The college football landscape will be clearer than ever this week, thanks to the introduction of a third Power 5 conference.

The SEC will begin its 2020 schedule on Saturday, starting with the noon doubleheader of No. 5 Florida at Ole Miss and No. 23 Kentucky at No. 8 Auburn. The results of Saturday’s games should give us a clearer picture of the true conference and College Football Playoff contenders, though fans won’t get a true estimate of that until the Big Ten begins its season on Oct. 24. And who knows about the Pac-12?

Regardless, there are plenty of games outside the SEC worth watching, including ESPN’s “College GameDay” game of the week: Florida State (0-1) at No. 12 Miami (2-0). The Seminoles are steel reeling after their upset loss to Georgia Tech, and will be without first-year coach Mike Norvell, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 18.

Other games to key in on include the ranked ACC matchup between No. 24 Louisville (1-1) and No. 21 Pitt (2-0) and the ranked AAC matchup between No. 22 Army and No. 14 Cincinnati. Also look for top-10 teams in No. 2 Alabama, No. 4 Georgia and No. 6 LSU to begin their respective seasons.

Here’s everything you’ll need for college football’s Week 4 schedule, including TV schedule, final scores and how to watch every game live:

College football schedule Week 4: What games are on today?

Saturday, Sept. 26

GameTime (ET)TV channel
Kansas State at No. 3 OklahomaNoonFox, fuboTV
No. 5 Florida at Ole MissNoonESPN, fuboTV
No. 23 Kentucky at No. 8 AuburnNoonSEC Network, fuboTV
No. 13 UCF at East CarolinaNoonABC, fuboTV
Georgia Southern at No. 19 LouisianaNoonESPN2, fuboTV
No. 24 Louisville at No. 21 PittNoonACC Network, fuboTV
Georgia Tech at SyracuseNoonESPN3
Iowa State at TCU1:30 p.m.Fox Sports 1, fuboTV
Mississippi State at No. 6 LSU3:30 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
No. 8 Texas at Texas Tech3:30 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
No. 22 Army at No. 14 Cincinnati3:30 p.m.ESPN, fuboTV
West Virginia at No. 15 Oklahoma State3:30 p.m.ABC, fuboTV
No. 4 Georgia at Arkansas4 p.m.SECN, fuboTV
Duke at Virginia4 p.m.ACCN, fuboTV
Texas State at Boston College6 p.m.ESPN3
No. 2 Alabama at Missouri7 p.m.ESPN, fuboTV
Vanderbilt at No. 10 Texas A,amp;M7:30 p.m.SECN Alternate
Florida State at No. 12 Miami7:30 p.m.ABC, fuboTV
No. 16 Tennessee at South Carolina7:30 p.m.SECN, fuboTV
Kansas at Baylor7:30 p.m.ESPNU, fuboTV
N.C. State at No. 20 Virginia Tech8 p.m.ACCN, fuboTV
Troy at No. 18 BYU10:15 p.m.ESPN, fuboTV

How to watch, live stream college football games

The Week 4 games involving ranked teams will be broadcast live on national TV, with games appearing on Fox, ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, the SEC and ACC networks and CBS. Live streaming options include WatchESPN, CBS All Access, Fox.com or fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

College football scores Week 4

Saturday, Sept. 26

Game
Kansas State at No. 3 Oklahoma
No. 5 Florida at Ole Miss
No. 23 Kentucky at No. 8 Auburn
No. 13 UCF at East Carolina
Georgia Southern at No. 19 Louisiana
No. 24 Louisville at No. 21 Pitt
Georgia Tech at Syracuse
Iowa State at TCU
Mississippi State at No. 6 LSU
No. 8 Texas at Texas Tech
No. 22 Army at No. 14 Cincinnati
West Virginia at No. 15 Oklahoma State
No. 4 Georgia at Arkansas
Duke at Virginia
Texas State at Boston College
No. 2 Alabama at Missouri
Vanderbilt at No. 10 Texas A,amp;M
Florida State at No. 12 Miami
No. 16 Tennessee at South Carolina
Kansas at Baylor
N.C. State at No. 20 Virginia Tech
Troy at No. 18 BYU

