Christina Anstead Discusses Her Divorce, Life & Career in Honest Post

Christina also opened up about her relationships and going through very public breakups.

The star announced her divorce from Ant on Sept. 18, after two years of marriage together. They welcomed their first child together last September. And as fans of Flip or Flop know, she was previously married to Tarek El Moussa, whom she shares two kids with.

“Sometimes our calling is bigger than our plans. I never thought I would have one divorce let alone two,” Christina shared. “I never thought I would have 2 baby daddies – but sometimes life throws us curve balls. Instead of getting stuck in these ‘setbacks’ I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow.”

“So while some may judge me and throw around rumors about me, most of you support me. And that says a lot about this world and where we are headed,” she continued. “I’m messy, I’m real and I’m working on healing. I’m surrounded by extremely powerful women who help me cope, build me up and push me to be better.”

Right now, the HGTV star said she’s focusing on her kids and “taking time to clear the noise.” She closed, “I appreciate the support and I hope my story inspires you to not be so hard on yourself for the decisions / choices you’ve made. We are all a work in progress.”