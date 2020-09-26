Chloe x Halle and Matt Berninger Supporting Joe Biden With Special Online Performances

Instagram

In an effort to drum up votes for the Democratic nominee in the lead up to the November presidential election, each of the stars records two-song sets for the Biden for President campaign.

Singers Chloe x Halle, Andrew Bird, and The National‘s Matt Berninger have voiced their support for U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden by staging special performances online.

The stars each recorded two-song sets for the Biden for President campaign, with the performance videos uploaded to the artists’ YouTube pages on Thursday evening (September 24) in an effort to drum up votes for the Democratic nominee in the lead up to the 3 November election.





Fellow musicians X Ambassadors, Aniello, JP Saxe, Jonathan Facka, Alfred Howard, and Susan Werner also participated in the online event, dubbed Team Joe Sings.





They were all part of the second wave of guests after previous performances by the likes of Ke$ha, Ben Gibbard, Anthony Hamilton, and Los Lobos last week.

“We need change and we need it now. Our current president has proven over and over that he lacks basic empathy and honesty,” Kesha said in a press statement. “I love this country and I think we deserve better. In our Declaration of Independence it says ‘all men are created equal’ it was a nice start, but now we know we need to give all people equal rights, protection, and opportunity no matter what they look like or who they love. I believe Joe Biden and Kamala Harris can help us win this fight for equality.”

Former Vice President Biden and his running mate, U.S. Senator Kamala Harris, are aiming to oust incumbent Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence from the White House at the 2020 election.