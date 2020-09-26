China’s foreign minister may visit Japan as early as October: NHK By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1


TOKYO () – China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi may visit Japan as early as October for talks with his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, public broadcaster NHK reported.

The visit would come after Suga on Friday held talks on the phone with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The two leaders agreed to pursue high-level contacts in a bid to promote regional and international stability.

Suga, who became prime minister this month must manage relations with Japan’s bigger neighbour as ties between China and the United States worsen amid the coronavirus pandemic and lingering trade friction.

Tokyo is also in a dispute with Beijing over ownership of islands in the East China Sea and has expressed concern about an uptick in Chinese military activity the region.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR