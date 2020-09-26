China’s Ant Group launches cross-border trade platform to support SMEs By Cointelegraph

China’s Ant Group launches cross-border trade platform to support SMEs
Ant Group, the parent company of Chinese payments giant Alipay, unveiled its new Antchain-based global trade platform for small to medium-sized enterprises, or SMEs on Sep. 25.
Going by the moniker of Trusple, the platform is based around a concept of “Trust Made Simple”, and aims to streamline the process of cross-border trading. According to Guofei Jiang, President of Ant Group’s Advanced Technology Business Group: “Trusple was designed to solve problems for SMEs and financial institutions involved in cross-border trading.”
