Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins questionable for Week 3 vs. Ravens

The Kansas City Chiefs still are hoping that their No. 2 wide receiver will be ready to go on Monday night against the Baltimore Ravens.

According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, Sammy Watkins is questionable for the Week 3 matchup with a concussion and neck injury. He returned to practice on Friday, but was limited. However, he was a full participant in Saturday’s practice.

So far this season, Watkins has eight receptions for 93 yards and one touchdown. After a solid Week 1 performance, though, the 27-year-old was nearly invisible during Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers, reeling in one reception for 11 yards.

Both the Chiefs and the Ravens have started the season 2-0. Baltimore will be looking to get their first win against Kansas City since 2012, and the first of the Patrick Mahomes-era. Mahomes has led the Chiefs to victories over Lamar Jackson and the Ravens in each of the last two seasons.

It may not be so easy for Mahomes to three-peat against the Ravens, though. Cornerback Chavarius Ward and linebacker Dorian O’Daniel are questionable for Monday night while defensive end Alex Okafor has been ruled out.