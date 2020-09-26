Chargers place Melvin Ingram on injured reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers will play their third game of the 2020 campaign without one of its main defensive players on the corner.

Los Angeles announced Saturday that they’ve placed Melvin Ingram on injured reserve with a knee injury. The South Carolina product managed two tackles and an interception in the Chargers’ 16-13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1.

Ingram played the team’s second game against the Kansas City Chiefs, but didn’t record a statistic.

The 31-year-old still is looking to record his first sack of the season after tallying at least seven sacks in each of his last five seasons. While he hasn’t been a major contributor to the stat sheet, he’s definitely caused problems for both Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes through two weeks of action.

Los Angeles will go up against a Carolina Panthers squad during Week 3 that will be without star running back Christian McCaffrey, who suffered a high ankle sprain and will be out for several weeks. With both sides dealing with some injuries, things certainly will be interesting this weekend.