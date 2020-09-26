Channing Tatum Shows Off Washboard Abs After Grueling Fitness Journey

Instagram

Sharing the steamy selfie on Instagram, the ‘Magic Mike’ star thanks ‘those that have been there for me and held me down’ as he’s gone through injuries and ‘life s**t.’

–

Channing Tatum has given his fans a feast for their eyes by putting out a steamy selfie of himself. Having gone through a grueling fitness journey, the actor playing Duke in “G.I. Joe: Rise of Cobra” and its sequel took to social media to show off his freshly-retained washboard abs.

Making use of Instagram, the ex-husband of Jenna Dewan posted on Thursday, September 24 a mirror selfie of his shirtless self. “It’s been a long road back. Injuries, life s**t, and just insanity in general. Ha daddy is finally back boooi!! Gonna be a fun next 10 year run,” he explained in accompaniment of the photo.

Extending his gratitude to those who have been by his side along the journey, the “Magic Mike” star stated, “To all those that have been there for me and held me down through it all. I love you. I’m gonna make ya proud. Let’s goo.” He went on to add, “Also peep the purell bottle. Keep it clean out there folks. Hahaha.”

<br />

Channing’s post has since received positive comments from his fellow actors. One in particular was “2 Broke Girls” star Nick Zano who jokingly commented, “Ain’t nobody noticing the purrel bottle.” Meanwhile, “True Blood” actor Joe Manganiello gushed, “Look at those abs boyeeeeee,” and “The Man With The Iron Fists” actor Cung Le replied, “Ripped. Great job.”

Channing Tatum’s fellow actors commented on his shirtless selfie.

Channing is currently busy filming his directorial debut, “Dog“. Aside from serving as co-director alongside his longtime creative partner Reid Carolin, the 40-year-old takes the lead role in the movie that follows a former Army Ranger as he travels to a fellow soldier’s funeral with a dog called Lulu.

A few days before sharing his shirtless photo, the “21 Jump Street” actor put out photos from the film set. “It’s already been a crazy ride. And we’ve only just begun. And if we survive the rest, it will be one of the most insane stories that I’ve ever been a part of,” he shared in the Instagram post. “And I’ve been a part of some pretty crazy ones in this life of mine.”

<br />

“This photo is from our first day of production on the first movie that my partner Reid and I are directing,” he continued explaining. “This is our story. It’s taken us two years to get it to the starting line. The next eight weeks will be like riding a bull on sickmode in ludicrous speed. God be with us. In Dog we trust. #DogMovie @dogthefilm.”