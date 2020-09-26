Chainlink up 30% following six-week downtrend and developer selloff By Cointelegraph

Chainlink up 30% following six-week downtrend and developer selloff
Following a six week downtrend from its all-time high, LINK has rebounded 30% in the past 24 hours after a reported developer selloff resulted in downward pressure on the oracle protocol token’s price.
The strong rebound in the price, a sea of green among DeFi coins and a new Chainlink partnership announcement have all contributed to the price increase.
