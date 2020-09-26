Cardinal Dismissed Over Corruption Says He’s Innocent

One day after his sudden, surprising dismissal by Pope Francis, Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu, a powerful Vatican official, confirmed at a news conference in Rome on Friday that the pope disciplined him over allegations of corruption. But the cardinal declared that he was innocent of any wrongdoing.

“My conscience tells me I am not corrupt,” Cardinal Becciu said when reporters peppered him with questions about embezzlement allegations. He said he was “a bit dazed,” and still grappling with what he described as a “surreal” situation.

Over a career spanning decades in the Roman Catholic Church, Cardinal Becciu had become a heavyweight in the Vatican hierarchy, described by one Vatican observer as the “finest, most informed and attentive diplomat working inside the Holy See.” His most recent position was head of the Vatican department that creates saints.

But he also emerged in recent years as a major character in conspiracies about alleged attempts to undercut financial reforms promoted by Cardinal George Pell, who headed the Vatican’s economic arm until he had to return to Australia to face accusations of sexual abuse.