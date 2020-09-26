Canterbury Bulldogs vs Penrith Panthers start time, results, news for 2020 round 20

Andrew Johns says the Bulldogs should reconsider dropping some players after reports the club will engage in a mass clean out in preparation for new coach Trent Barrett.

The club announced that, Kieran Foran, Aiden Tolman, Marcelo Montoya, Kerrod Holland, Jack Cogger, Sauaso Sue, Tim Lafai, and Isaiah Tass will depart at season’s end.

The Bulldogs face the Panthers this afternoon but will avoid the wooden spoon this season.

However Johns believes the club should look at keeping the likes of Foran and Sui for 2021

“I’m a big fan of Kieran Foran,” he said on Wide World of Sports’ Immortal Behaviour.

“I know he’s on some big money and had some injury dramas. But if he’d be prepared to play for $300-400,000 – I’d roll the dice with Kieran.