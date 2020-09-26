Buccaneers reveal plans to host fans at home games for 2020 season

Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans who want to see Tom Brady in person this season now will have an opportunity to do so. The Buccaneers revealed plans on Saturday to host fans for the remainder of the 2020 season at Raymond James Stadium.

Buccaneers season pass members with continuous membership since 1998 or earlier will have the initial opportunity to purchase a limited amount of tickets beginning Oct. 1, which will be for the team’s Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.