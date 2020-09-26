BTS to Livestream ‘Maps of the Soul’ Shows Entirely After Scraping Offline Feature

Facebook

The upcoming shows will be livestream-only after the Bangtan Boys are forced to call off the offline component amid the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic.

BTS have axed the ‘offline’ component of their forthcoming “Map of the Soul ON:E” shows, making the concerts livestream-only.

The K-pop stars are set to hit the stage on 10 and 11 October (20) for a set of shows that were originally supposed to have a limited number of in-person tickets.

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Big Hit Entertainment officials cancelled the offline portion of the concert – but the group has assured fans the virtual events will definitely go ahead.

In a statement on the fan platform Weverse, bosses at the organisation explained, “We have been preparing an offline event that fully complies with guidelines provided by public health authorities to ensure the safest environment for our artists and fans.”

They continued, “However, with tightened social distancing regulations, restrictions continue to be placed on public gatherings and events. Under these circumstances and the lack of specific guidelines that apply to these events, it remains extremely difficult to hold an in-person performance at this time.”

“We would like to apologize to all fans who have been looking forward to an in-person concert. We beg for your generous understanding,” the statement concluded. “Please continue to show your interest for the upcoming online-streaming concert ‘BTS MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E.’ ”

According to an online description, the event is “an online exhibition displayed in a 3D virtual space created to enable you to enjoy a variety of BTS content online.”

“Take a virtual tour and enjoy the previous works from ‘2018 BTS EXHIBITION’ including behind-the-scenes of shoots and concerts as well as brand-new content prepared for the online exhibition.”