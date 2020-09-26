BTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, DOT, LINK, BNB, CRO, LTC, BSV By Cointelegraph

The allure of digital currencies is likely to increase further if the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission approves a Bitcoin ETF, but only Commissioner Hester Peirce is supportive of such a move.

According to a study by researchers at the Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance, the number of people who own (BTC) and other digital assets has surged from about 35 million in 2018 to over 100 million. This is a positive sign because the growth continued even when the crypto markets were not in a secular bull trend.

