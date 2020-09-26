Brandi Maxiell’s Sister Confirms She Has Been Hospitalized With A Severe Case Of COVID-19 Following Concerning Posts On Instagram (Exclusive Details)

TSR Exclusive Details: Prayers Up — Fans have been quite concerned about Brandi Maxiell following a flurry of posts by some of her closest friends and family about her being unwell. Brandi is an ovarian cancer survivor, and many fans have sent encouraging messages and prayers hoping her condition has nothing to do with her previous cancer diagnosis. Brandi’s sister, however, has just confirmed with us that she is battling a severe case of COVID-19.

We previously asked our Roommates to send Brandi some prayers following a post made by her close friend DJ Duffey. Shortly after, Brandi’s sister, Jayde, provided us with a statement regarding her current condition.

“My sister has been diagnosed with a severe case of COVID-19 and was hospitalized Thursday night after having trouble breathing,” Jayde tells us. “We would like to ask everyone to please keep her in your prayers as she continues to fight through this. We love you all and please stay safe!”

Despite mention of Brandi’s previous cancer diagnosis by fans, Jayde says that Brandi’s current condition does not have anything to do with cancer at this time.

View this post on Instagram #TSRPrayersUp: #DJDuffey asks for prayers for #BrandiMaxiell. No other info was provided, #Roomies. We’ll keep you updated as info becomes available. ( :@gettyimages) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 26, 2020 at 1:08pm PDT

Brandi previously spoke about her 2007 battle with cancer, saying that it was, “The most difficult challenging time of my life.” She continued saying, “But I didn’t give up, I fought hard, stayed strong, stayed faithful and prayed up… and I SURVIVED. Now I am able to share my story to uplift others.”

Brandi also revealed that her grandmother passed away from the same type of cancer she battled, and consistently urges people to get checked.

Please keep Brandi and her loved ones in your prayers during this time, Roomies.

