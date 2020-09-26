Blockchain industry raises concerns over EC’s proposed crypto regulations By Cointelegraph

In its official response to the EC, the INATBA members expressed the industry’s concerns over the proposed MiCA regulations, calling the authority to bring their forces together in further development of the regulatory framework. While the INATBA generally sees the MiCA as a positive step that aims to establish regulatory clarity, some of its members outlined a number of significant concerns.

Major players in the global cryptocurrency community have addressed the European Commission’s new legislative proposals on digital assets. The International Association for Trusted Blockchain Applications, or INATBA, has released an initial response to the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulations proposed by the EC. The association features major crypto companies like , ConsenSys, and Iota.

