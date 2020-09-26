Black Twitter Blasts Eve For Saying Racism Ended For Her After ‘Marrying White Man’!

Eve told fans that she no longer thinks about race after marrying her white husband, Maximillion Cooper, has learned. Eve and her husband, British Millionaire Maximillian Cooper. live in the U.K., where she claims racism barely exists.

According to Eve, she still no longer has to think about race – because her family is White and rich. But every now and again she does – when she and her husband have conversations about injustices seen in America.

Watch:

Black Twitter is not at all happy with Eve’s comments, look:

Eve is a rapper, singer, songwriter, actress, and talk show hostess from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She has released four studio albums, Let There Be Eve…Ruff Ryders’ First Lady (1999), Scorpion (2001), Eve-Olution (2002) and Lip Lock (2013). Eve achieved chart success with the singles, “Let Me Blow Ya Mind”, “Who’s That Girl”, “Gangsta Lovin'” and “Tambourine”.[4] Besides solo materials, Eve earned chart-topping entries with collaborations, including “Rich Girl”, “4 My People”, “Who’s That Girl”, “You Got Me” and “Like This”. Her accolades include a Grammy Award, BET Award, MTV Video Music Award, Teen Choice Award, Washington DC Area Film Critics Association Award, and two Daytime Emmy Award nominations. Eve was ranked number 46 on VH1’s list of 50 Greatest Hip Hop Artists.

As an actress, Eve is known for her role as Terri Jones in the films Barbershop, Barbershop 2: Back in Business and Barbershop: The Next Cut, as well as Shelley Williams on the UPN television sitcom Eve. She also appeared in films The Woodsman (2004), The Cookout (2004) and Whip It (2009). Since 2017, Eve has been one of the hosts of the CBS Daytime talk show The Talk. She had a clothing line called Fetish from 2003 to 2009.

