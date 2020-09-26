Black Twitter Blasts Eve For Saying Racism Ended For Her After ‘Marrying White Man’!

Bradley Lamb
Eve told fans that she no longer thinks about race after marrying her white husband, Maximillion Cooper, has learned. Eve and her husband, British Millionaire Maximillian Cooper. live in the U.K., where she claims racism barely exists.

According to Eve, she still no longer has to think about race – because her family is White and rich. But every now and again she does – when she and her husband have conversations about injustices seen in America.

