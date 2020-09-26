Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy Confirmed to Reunite for ‘Hocus Pocus’ Special

Disney

The three original actresses are collaborating for ‘In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover’ just in time for the spooky holiday.

–

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are bringing “Hocus Pocus” to Halloween 2020 with a virtual livestream fundraiser.

The trio is teaming up for “In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover” – part of Midler’s annual Hulaween festivities to benefit the New York Restoration Project.

During the virtual show, which is welcoming ticket holders from around the world, the stars will honour the 1993 Halloween classic with “one of the hottest pandemic-safe Halloween events of the year,” in an effort to raise funds for NYRP’s work in environmental and social justice.

Although the event takes place on 30 October (20), fans can shop online in advance for limited-edition merchandise and attend virtual classes at the Sanderson Sisters Charm School.

Earlier this year, it was confirmed a sequel had been picked up for the Disney+ streaming service and, while contracts have yet to be signed by the three leading ladies, Sarah previously teased they’ve “agreed publicly to the right people” to revive their iconic roles.

“Hocus Pocus” follows a trio of witches who are inadvertently resurrected by a teenage boy in Salem, Massachusetts, on Halloween night.

Back in 2018, Kathy Najimy was among the cast members reuniting for the movie’s 25th anniversary celebration at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery. The original director Kenny Ortega was joined by Omri Katz (Max), Thora Birch (Dani), Doug Jones (the mummy Billy Butcherson), Vinessa Shaw (Allison), and Tobias Jelenik (Ice’s sidekick Jay).