Bethenny Frankel Reveals She’s ‘Still Married’ to Jason Hoppy Despite Dating Paul Bernon

WENN/Instagram/TNYF

The 49-year-old former ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star shares on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ that she’s still married to her ex although she filed for divorce 8 years ago.

–

Bethenny Frankel has made a shocking revelation about her marital status. Having been romantically involved with Paul Bernon since 2018, the former star of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” confessed in a new interview that she is still married to ex-husband Jason Hoppy despite filing for divorce 8 eight years ago.

The 49-year-old TV personality dropped the bombshell during an appearance in the Thursday, September 24 episode of “Watch What Happens Live“. When asked by host Andy Cohen whether she has considered trying the knot with her current boyfriend, she candidly pointed out, “I’m still married.”

Bethenny’s confession left Andy flabbergasted. “You’re killing me,” he replied after a moment of silence. Though so, the” Bethenny Ever After” star was not interested in sharing further details about the matter as she quickly pushed for a change of topic by stating, “Crickets again! And scene, and we’re back. And we’re walking.”

Bethenny married Jason back in 2010. Two years later, the two of them called it quits with her filing for divorce in January 2013. The former couple shared a daughter together, 10-year-old Bryn. While they agreed to a financial settlement in July 2016, the twosome are still battling over Bryn’s custody.

In August 2019, Bethenny hinted that her marriage to Jason was not legally over. When announcing her departure from “RHONY”, she tweeted, “To my NY hwives: GO GET EM! I had to go since I’m the only one that is actually married…that’s how crazy this ride is. You are all amazing, beautiful and strong. Spread your wings and fly! Xoxo.”

In Jason’s part, his lawyer, Robert Wallack has stated to the New York Post that the exes were still in a legal marriage. “Jason and Bethenny are still technically married,” he stated. While Jason has been pushing for years to have the judge sign the divorce judgment, Bethenny’s lawyers have objected.”

<br />

Despite her marital status, Bethenny has moved on with Paul. In August, she shared an Instagram photo of her and her real estate developer beau to commemorate National Couple Day. “As important as National Lemon Meringue Pie Day and National Mail Order Catalog Day are,” she wrote in the caption, “I want to wish @pbernon a Happy #NationalCouplesDay #daysandconfused #betterdays.”