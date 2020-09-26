Best Rugged Android Phone in 2020

Best

Rugged Android Phone

Android Central

2020

More and more often, phones are being released with shiny glass backs, smooth metal frames, and other design elements to make them as attractive as can be. That’s great if you prefer form over function, but what about if you’re in the market for a smartphone that you don’t need to baby nonstop? These aren’t phones we’d usually recommend if you’re shopping for the best Android phone overall, but if you’re especially accident-prone, these devices are kind of perfect. Here are the best rugged Android phones we could find!



Staff pick

Rugged phones don’t always have to be expensive, and the Blackview BV5500 is a perfect example of just that. This rugged phone features MIL-STD-810G and IP68 resistance ratings, meaning that it’s drop-proof and you can submerge it in five feet of water for up to 30 minutes. There’s also a big 4,400 mAh battery, a 5.5-inch HD+ screen, and dual rear cameras. $120 at Amazon Most Samsung phones these days are fragile slabs of metal and glass, but the XCover Pro is a wonderful departure from that trend and gives you a high-quality Samsung handset in a super durable package. The XCover Pro features a military-grade design, with Samsung ensuring it can withstand healthcare, manufacturing, and other types of environments with ease. It has a 6.3-inch display, a replaceable 4,050 mAh battery, and two customizable buttons. $500 at Amazon Do you know the Caterpillar brand that makes construction equipment? That same company also makes Android phones, and the CAT S61 is its best yet. The S61 can be submerged in water up to 3 meters for 30 minutes, is protected against salt and sand, and is pressure resistant. It also comes with a thermal camera, laser-assisted distance measuring, and an indoor air quality monitor. One of the staples of a rugged phone is long battery life. If you’re constantly having to charge your phone before the workday is over, what’s the point? The OUKITEL WP5 is the best choice in these regards, shipping with an insanely big 8,000 mAh battery. The rest of the phone is quite solid, too, with key specs including a 5.5-inch HD+ display, drop resistance, temperature protection, and IP68 water resistance. $156 at Amazon One look at the DOOGEE S95 Pro is all it takes to see that this is a rugged Android phone that means business. Design-wise, the S95 Pro has it all — IP68 dust/water-resistance, MIL-STD-810G durability, and protection from solar radiation, temperature extremes, and more. We’re also fans of the 128GB base storage, 8GB of RAM, and the beefy 5,150 mAh battery. DOOGEE even goes out of its way to offer 10W Qi wireless charging! $470 at Amazon

$450 at Newegg If you want a rugged phone that doesn’t skimp out on features or specs, the Ulefone Armor 7E is the way to go. On the ruggedness side of things, it’s equipped with an IP68 dust/water-resistance rating and MIL-STD-810G military-grade durability. You also get a built-in heart-rate sensor, a huge 5,500 mAh battery with wireless charging, triple rear cameras, NFC for Google Pay, and a special Gloves Mode that allows you to use the phone even when you have gloves on. $360 at Amazon Blackview is one of the leaders right now when it comes to rugged Android phones, and if you want one that has a huge battery, you’ll want to check out the BV5900. With a 5,580 mAh battery, you can use the BV5900 to your heart’s content without worrying about running out of juice. It also has a 5.7-inch HD+ display, dual rear cameras, expandable storage, IP68 dust/waterproofing, and a MIL-STD-810G durability rating. $150 at Amazon

$160 at Newegg The DOOGEE S90C strikes a great balance between delivering powerful specs and features while still retaining an affordable price. Right off the bat, you’re treated to a 6.18-inch Full HD+ display with pretty slim bezels. The back is home to two rear cameras and a fingerprint sensor, and a 5,050 mAh battery allows for great endurance. Durability wise, you’re getting IP69 and MIL-STD-810G ratings. $300 at Amazon Want a Caterpillar phone but don’t have the cash for the S61? The S41 is another excellent pick that drops a few features in favor of a much smaller price tag. The CAT S41 is equipped with waterproofing up to two meters for 60 minutes, shock and drop-proofing up to six feet, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 that’s resistant to even the worst of scratches.

If we had to make a rugged choice

Now that you know which rugged phones we recommend, which one is right for you? For most people, we’re inclined to recommend the Blackview BV5500 Pro. Blackview is one of the few manufacturers that continues to kick out quality rugged phones, and the BV5500 Pro is a fantastic choice if you want a robust handset without spending too much cash.

It doesn’t have the fastest processor or the best screen like the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, but if you just want a phone that can do the basics while offering that rugged design you desire, it’s hard to do better than this.

Another great choice is the Ulefone Armor 7E. It’s more expensive than the BV5500 Pro, but you benefit from better specs across the board, in addition to features such as three rear cameras, NFC for Google Pay, and Qi wireless charging.

Lastly, if the battery is among your top concerns, the OUKITEL WP5 is the way to go. With a huge 8,000 mAh battery, you can use the WP5 as much as you want without having to live with battery anxiety. For people that work tough jobs without easy access to a power source, this is a fantastic choice.