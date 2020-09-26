BAFTA Awards Announces 120 Changes to Combat Lack of Diversity

Instagram/Sarah M Lee

The BAFTA officials have made over 100 changes of their awards system, which includes an increase in nominations in the acting and directing categories.

BAFTA officials have launched a complete overhaul of the annual film awards to combat claims of sexism and racism.

The organisation hit headlines after its own president, British royal Prince William, took chief executive Amanda Berry to task over a lack of diversity in the prizegiving.

Now, a raft of 120 changes has been announced in a bid to see more females and BAME stars recognised at the annual BAFTA ceremony.

Changes will include an increase in nominations in the acting and directing categories, in addition to a new longlisting round of voting in all categories to achieve greater diversity in nominations.

It will also become compulsory for voters to watch all longlisted films before the second round of voting, to ensure a more equal playing field.

BAFTA chair Krishnendu Majumdar said of the changes, “This is a watershed moment for BAFTA. The Academy has never opened itself up like this before.”

“The sessions with contributors were tough, chastening, captivating and very moving,” he confessed. “Many colleagues from under-represented groups bravely shared their experiences of racism and discrimination in their careers.”

“Representation matters and we’ve all been starkly reminded of this with the rise of the global anti-racist movement. This creative renewal is not just about changes to the awards and membership – this is a reappraisal of our values and the culture of BAFTA. We want long term and sustainable change throughout the industry.”

Representatives from Kensington Palace confirmed Prince William “welcomes the review as a positive step towards greater diversity in the awards process and across the industry.”

It comes after Oscars officials confirmed movies will have to meet new Inclusion Standards to be eligible for Best Picture prize at the prizegiving.