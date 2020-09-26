Audi considering electric car venture with China’s FAW: Automobilwoche By

© . FILE PHOTO: The logo of China FAW Group Corp is pictured at the Auto China 2016 auto show in Beijing
2/2
FRANKFURT () – German premium brand Audi is in talks with long-term partner FAW Group [SASACJ.UL] about creating a second joint venture to build electric cars on its PPE platform in China, Germany’s Automobilwoche reported on Saturday.
Audi and FAW have a Chinese joint venture to build combustion-engined cars in the northeastern city of Changchun and the southern city of Foshan.
An Audi spokeswoman declined to comment on the report.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.