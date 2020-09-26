Arrest warrants issued against Mexican military members in 2014 student disappearances By

© . Delivery of an investigation report marking the 6th anniversary of the disappearance of the 43 students of the Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College, in Mexico City
2/3
MEXICO CITY () – In Mexico, arrest warrants have been issued for members of the Mexican military who may have participated in the 2014 disappearance of 43 students, the head of the investigation, Omar Gomez, said on Saturday.
The students from the Ayotzinapa Rural Teachers’ College disappeared on September 26 in the state of Guerrero. The remains of only two of the students have been found so far. The case sparked massive protests across Mexico.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.