Ant Anstead Breaks His Silence Over Christina Anstead Divorce

But she kept it real and revealed that fame comes with some downsides.

“I live in a state of anxiousness and I’m so used to it that when it’s not there I tend to feel a void and hop into something that causes the feeling I’m used to,” she explained. “This can be good and bad. And it’s one of the things I’m working on breaking the pattern of. Sometimes anxiety and pursuit of new dreams leads me down amazing paths, other times it leaves me feeling lost and in a state of fight or flight / or crying in my closet.”

“Sometimes our calling is bigger than our plans. I never thought I would have one divorce let alone two,” she went on. “I never thought I would have 2 baby daddies – but sometimes life throws us curve balls. Instead of getting stuck in these ‘setbacks’ I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow.”

Christina and Ant were married for nearly two years before deciding to go their separate ways. They welcomed their first child together last September. The HGTV star was also previously married to Tarek El Moussa. They share two kids together.

“I’m messy, I’m real and I’m working on healing. I’m surrounded by extremely powerful women who help me cope, build me up and push me to be better,” Christina said in closing. “I appreciate the support and I hope my story inspires you to not be so hard on yourself for the decisions / choices you’ve made. We are all a work in progress.”