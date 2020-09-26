Andrew Johns cautions NRL clubs on offering Bryce Cartwright a lifeline

League great Andrew Johns says NRL teams should be “wary” of giving Bryce Cartwright a chance to resurrect his career, despite his obvious talent.

Cartwright was granted an exit by the Gold Coast Titans earlier in the season after he had expressed a desire to continue his career in New South Wales.

The 25-year-old has been briefly linked to the Sydney Roosters, but is yet to officially find a club for the 2021 season.

According to Johns, the level of success that Cartwright will experience for the remainder of his career is entirely in his control.

Bryce Cartwright is on the lookout for a new club after being released by the Gold Coast Titans this year (AAP)

“If I was a club, I’d be very wary (of signing Cartwright),” Johns told Wide World of Sports’ Immortal Behaviour.

“It’s up to Bryce. The problem with Bryce is he’s had so much talent.

“Everyone can see how much talent he has. You look at rugby league history in the professional era in the last 20 years, some players who have so much talent, it just doesn’t do them service because they don’t have to work that hard.

“They get on the field and they can do things which take your breath away, but they haven’t got that hard edge about working tough and working hard.”

Johns compared Cartwright to Panthers star Liam Martin, who he says is more hard-working (Getty)

Johns compared Cartwright’s career to that of Panthers star Liam Martin, who is in contention for an Origin jersey this season as an example of talent versus work ethic.

“I look at someone like Liam Martin, there was talk that he could be a smokey for Origin,” he said.

“If you put those two players together at 16-17, everyone would have been gushing at Bryce because he’s so talented, but he hasn’t worked as hard as Liam.

“When you work harder at a younger age, the longer your career is going to be.

“You’ve just got to work hard, keep working hard, and make sacrifices.”