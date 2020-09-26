Amazon told some Xbox Series X pre-order customers that consoles may arrive late

It looks like some people who pre-ordered the Xbox Series X through Amazon may not get the console on launch day.
The Verge spotted some users on Twitter posting screenshots of emails received from Amazon warning that “high demand” could mean people won’t receive the console right away.
“We’re contacting you about your order of Xbox Series X to let you know in advance that you may not receive this item on the day it is released due to high demand. We are making every effort with the supplier to procure more inventory. We will provide additional updates once more information becomes available,” the email reads.
It’s worth noting that customers who pre-ordered Sony’s upcoming PlayStation 5 from Amazon got a similar email last week.
The email is similar to PS5’s (and similar high demand items in the past). Can only assume Amazon is covering themselves in case shipping is delayed pic.twitter.com/XbFHkAvKqW
— Wario64 (@Wario64) September 25, 2020
At the time of writing, those impacted were located in the U.S. It isn’t clear if Amazon Canada is sending similar emails. If you get one, sound off down below.
The Amazon delay comes as the latest frustration in a long and gruelling pre-order season. People hoping to secure the latest and greatest devices for the next generation of video games have been met with blunder-filled pre-orders, low stock and generally poor communication from retailers. Whether you went for the new PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X or Nvidia’s powerful new RTX 3000 series GPUs, the story was much the same.
For now, it looks like the pre-order chaos is finished for the new Xbox. Microsoft’s Xbox Twitter account says anyone who wasn’t successful getting a pre-order should sign up for updates from retailers and wait until November 10th when more consoles should be available.
