Where you know his American accent from: American Pyscho, The Dark Knight Trilogy, Vice, The Fighter, Newsies

Where he’s actually from: Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, Wales

“The first thing I saw him in was Newsies way back in the early ’90s. I had no idea he was Welsh. Since then, some of his most famous roles have been with his American accent, but I forget every time that he’s not really American.”

—lindaelliott