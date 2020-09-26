A politician said the Knicks were bad, so James Dolan is funding his opponent

Knicks owner James Dolan is funding a political campaign as an act of revenge, according to the New York Post.

The Post is reporting Dolan cut a $50,000 check from MSG Sports to “The Governing Majority Fund.” According to the Post, the PAC is “run by former Reps. John Faso and Jeff Denham, Dolan confirmed. The PAC’s mission is to help Republicans take back the House.”

Dolan’s check, per the Post, is to help GOP Congressional candidate Nicole Malliotakis beat incumbent Democratic Staten Island Rep. Max Rose. But why is Dolan involved in this race? Because Rose recently made comments about how Dolan should sell the team.

Rose’s comments were made during a recent interview with TMZ Sports.

“They don’t make the playoffs. Nothing’s happening,” Rose told TMZ Sports earlier this month. “Every year that they don’t make the playoffs, New York City loses out. We lose a piece of our soul. Sell tomorrow. Sell today. Do it for the good of all of us, brother! … Look, the Knicks got to stay. Dolan’s just got to sell. Drives the team into the ground, man. It’s disgraceful!”

In an email Dolan wrote to friends, which was obtained by the Post, he explicitly says he wants Rose to lose simply because the politician discussed how the Knicks were a bad team.

Dolan’s email, per the Post:

“Max Rose thinks he can make our team and my ownership his political platform. need to let him know that we will not stand for this. The best way to do this is to help his opponent. He is in a tight race for the US Congress in Staten Island. … Please join me in helping Nicole defeat Max Rose for Congress. “It will help send a strong message to all NY politicians that the Knicks will not be their political ticket to reelection. The most you can donate is $2,800,” Dolan added. “I cannot do this alone due to the limit on campaign contributions.”

A source close to Faso, who is running the PAC Dolan funded, told the Post: “Faso said Dolan got pissed off at Max Rose because he said something about the Knicks being a s—ty team and then Dolan turned around and wrote a $50,000 check to his PAC.”

We’ll see if Dolan’s contributions make any impact on this race.