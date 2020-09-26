A look at how Iranians are using satellite file-casting app Toosheh to bypass state internet blackouts as the country pushes its national intranet (Mehr Nadeem/Rest of World)

Mehr Nadeem / Rest of World:
A look at how Iranians are using satellite file-casting app Toosheh to bypass state internet blackouts as the country pushes its national intranet — With the threat of another big internet blackout looming, companies are creating workarounds for Iranians using satellite dishes. — • LAHORE, PAKISTAN
