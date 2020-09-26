50 Cent Feuding With Dr. Dre’s Daughter After Calling Out Her Mom

WENN/Sheri Determan/Avalon

The ‘Power’ co-creator hits back at Truly Young who brands him ‘an ugly, washed up’ rapper after he criticized her mother Nicole’s request for $2M in monthly support.

50 Cent has found himself a new enemy in Dr. Dre‘s daughter. The 45-year-old rapper, who never holds back in attacking everyone he hates on Instagram, has been involved in a heated social media exchange with Truly Young over his diss at her mother.

The “In Da Club” hitmaker recently weighed in on Dr. Dre’s estranged wife Nicole Young’s request for $2 million in monthly spousal support. Laughing at her demand, he wrote along with a screenshot of an article about the matter, “these b***hes be crazy how do you even ask for 2 million a month.”

Seeing this, Truly didn’t remain silent. She quickly hit back at the rapper by leaving a comment on his post. “Haha…. coming from an ugly, washed up, early 2000s rapper who filed for bankruptcy and is only envious of my family’s wealth and lifestyle,” she called out Fiddy, adding, “Have fun spending the rest of your savings on steroids. F**k you.”

Truly also slammed Xzibit who commented “Wtf????” on Nicole’s request for $2M in monthly support. “@xzibit wow Alvin… After everything my parents have done for you and your family, this is how you respond to a picture of my parents and I, and a quote calling my mom a b***h…. f**k you,” the so the 19-year-old replied.

50 Cent, of course, didn’t let Truly’s jab at him slide without a fiery response. Sharing a photo of himself suiting up on Instagram, he wrote in the caption, “Dr dre’s daughter just told me to shut the f**k up. LOL.”

Dr. Dre and Nicole, who had been married since 1996 before separating in June of this year, have been embroiled in highly contentious divorce. She has accused him of domestic violence prior and during their 24-year marriage. She also claimed that he was controlling all of their assets and kicked her out of their Brentwood mansion “in the middle of the night” back on April 1 when Dre was “in a drunken rage.”

Meanwhile, Nicole herself has been threatened with a lawsuit for allegedly “decimating” the bank account of a recording studio company, Record One, which she owns with her estranged husband. A letter fired off to Nicole accuses her of “blatant and unjustifiable criminal embezzlement of corporate funds,” while also allegedly breaching her fiduciary duties. She’s given until 29 September to return the cash.