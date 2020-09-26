29 Celebrities You Didn’t Know Are Canadian

A collection of celebrities I say are “secretly Canadian,” meaning I just forgot they’re Canadian because I’m a dumb American.
1.
Seth Rogen
2.
Rachel McAdams
3.
Jim Carrey
4.
Keanu Reeves
5.
Sandra Oh
6.
Eric McCormack
7.
Victor Garber
8.
Mike Myers
9.
Dan Aykroyd
10.
Jay Baruchel
11.
Elisha Cuthbert
12.
Rick Moranis
13.
Will Arnett
14.
Pamela Anderson
15.
Anna Paquin
16.
Evangeline Lilly
17.
Michael Cera
18.
Shay Mitchell
19.
Ellen Page
21.
Michael J. Fox
22.
Michael Bublé
23.
Alessia Cara
24.
Tom Green
25.
Joshua Jackson
26.
Howie Mandel
27.
Jason Priestley
28.
Martin Short
29.
Alex Trebek
Now, excuse me while you all yell at me in the comments!
