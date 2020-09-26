29 Celebrities You Didn’t Know Are Canadian

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
9

A collection of celebrities I say are “secretly Canadian,” meaning I just forgot they’re Canadian because I’m a dumb American.

1.

Seth Rogen


Joe Scarnici / Getty Images

2.

Rachel McAdams


Lachlan Cunningham / Getty Images

3.

Jim Carrey


Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

4.

Keanu Reeves


Robyn Beck / Getty Images

5.

Sandra Oh


Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

6.

Eric McCormack


Vivien Killilea / Getty Images

7.

Victor Garber


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

8.

Mike Myers


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

9.

Dan Aykroyd


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

10.

Jay Baruchel


Lisa O’connor / Getty Images

11.

Elisha Cuthbert


Amy Sussman / Getty Images

12.

Rick Moranis


Theo Wargo / Getty Images

13.

Will Arnett


Rachel Luna / Getty Images

14.

Pamela Anderson


Hannes Magerstaedt / Getty Images

15.

Anna Paquin


Jean-baptiste Lacroix / Getty Images

16.

Evangeline Lilly


Valerie Macon / Getty Images

17.

Michael Cera


Angela Weiss / Getty Images

18.

Shay Mitchell


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

19.

Ellen Page


Monica Schipper / Getty Images

21.

Michael J. Fox


Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

22.

Michael Bublé


Ethan Miller / Getty Images

23.

Alessia Cara


David Becker / Getty Images

24.

Tom Green


Ethan Miller / Getty Images

25.

Joshua Jackson


Andrew Toth / Getty Images

26.

Howie Mandel


Amy Sussman / Getty Images

27.

Jason Priestley


Jc Olivera / Getty Images

28.

Martin Short


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

29.

Alex Trebek


David Livingston / Getty Images

Now, excuse me while you all yell at me in the comments!

