Zoom breast kissing scandal politician quits after being caught in act during live meeting

An Argentinian politician has resigned after being caught on a live camera caressing his partner before partially pull down her top and kissing her breast during a virtual session of the country’s lower house of Congress.

The lower house of deputies said in a statement on Twitter on Friday that it had voted to accept the resignation of Juan Ameri, a representative from the northern province of Salta in the ruling coalition.

During a special meeting of the country’s deputies, with a few lawmakers in physical attendance but most others appearing via large screens in the chamber, Ameri appeared on a screen sitting with his partner Celeste Burgos, before performing the lewd act.







Shortly after the incident, which went viral and sparked outrage in Argentina, lawmakers voted to suspend Ameri while a panel was convened to decide his final sanction. It later accepted his resignation.







Virtual meetings amid the coronavirus pandemic have tripped up lawmakers before.

In June, Ireland’s Luke Ming Flanagan appeared to be wearing no trousers as he discussed policy matters with his European Parliament peers.

Ameri, in comments to local radio, said that he felt bad about what had happened on Thursday, adding that his internet connection had been poor and that he had been caught in an intimate moment unawares.







The ruling Frente de Todos coalition said in a statement that the incident had shown a lack of respect for the Argentine people and the legislature, and had called for a strong sanction.

“As representatives of the people we cannot allow irresponsibility of this magnitude,” the party said before Ameri’s resignation was confirmed.