Zayn Malik Releases New Sultry Solo Single After Welcoming Daughter With Gigi Hadid

It’s been a busy week for Zayn Malik who, days after welcoming his first daughter, has dropped his first new solo music in two years.

While the former One Direction star has released collaborations including “Trampoline” with Shaed and “Flames” featuring R3hab and Jungleboi, new single “Better” is his first solo release since his album “Icarus Falls” was released in December 2018.

The slow-burning R&B track is the first from his upcoming new album which, according to a statement, is said to be “his most personal project to date.”

“With total creative reign on his third album, Zayn is making the music he has always wanted to,” the announcement adds.

An official video for the track, directed by Ryan Hope, premiered at 12 pm ET on Friday (25Sep20), seeing the shirtless hitmaker show off his tattooed torso while performing the track in various locations in his empty home while being watched from afar.

Within just four hours, the visual surpassed one million views on Zayn's YouTube channel.





A release date for the forthcoming album from the dad-of-one, who gushed he’s “grateful, proud and thankful” after meeting the new arrival, has yet to be confirmed.

Zayn Malik welcomed a baby girl with girlfriend Gigi Hadid. The new mom wrote, “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love.” He dad Mohamed Hadid posted, “Congrats .. Jido’s heart belongs to you.. baby girl.” Jido is the Arabic word for grandfather.