‘You can’t self-proclaim it:’ How to be an action-driven ally

– Action-driven allyship. After the grand jury decision this week to not bring charges against police officers for Breonna Taylor’s killing and the pain it inflicted on so many in the Black community, it’s a good time to reflect on what it means to be an ally in the fight for racial justice and equality.

We got a course in allyship yesterday as ‘s Most Powerful Women Summit 2020 kicked off with a few special sessions ahead of the full virtual program next week. In short, we learned that allyship is all about action.

“Being a good ally is about taking concrete steps to turn your good intentions into actions,” Carin Taylor, chief diversity officer at,nbsp;Workday, told the virtual panel that was moderated by ‘s Ellen McGirt. Allyship, Taylor said, is about “taking a stand for those who may have a smaller voice” in a given organization and “driving equity for everyone.”

At Microsoft, the “allyship journey” is about developing more self-awareness and and positive habits, said Lindsay-Rae McIntyre, corporate vice president and chief diversity officer at,nbsp;the tech giant. It’s important to recognize allyship as “a behavior,” McIntyre said, and “something we work on every day” in the workplace.

Barbara Whye, chief diversity and inclusion officer and corporate vice president of social impact at Intel, said that the chipmaker has tried to “make sure every team inside Intel has an ally who can ensure peoples’ ideas are being heard, and that there’s a safe environment for people.”

And she shared a piece of advice that really brought the message home, especially in the age of social media campaigns and hashtags: “It’s best if other people call you an ally—you can’t self-proclaim it. You’re deemed an ally by others, based on your actions and words.”

