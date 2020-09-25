White Sox’s Jimenez likely to miss weekend series with sprained foot

The Chicago White Sox entered Friday losers of five straight games and have dropped seven of their last en route to falling below the Minnesota Twins in the American League standings and down the AL postseason seedings.

Chicago manager Rick Renteria offered more bad news for fans on Friday when, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN ), he told reporters that outfielder Eloy Jimenez will likely miss this weekend’s series against the Chicago Cubs due to the sprained right foot he suffered sliding into home during Thursday’s 5-4 loss to the Cleveland Indians.

“We’ll know more in a few days,” Renteria said while adding that the 23-year-old needs to “to be off his feet” over that time.

Jimenez began Friday batting .296 with 14 home runs, 41 RBI and 14 doubles in 55 games.