What to Watch This Weekend: Our Top Binge Picks for September 26-27

We don’t know who needs to hear this but it’s almost October.

Doesn’t it feel like we were moving through quicksand in the beginning of the year and now we’re in the Millennium Falcon traveling at lightspeed? Now, we’re upon the final weekend of September, fully ready to settle inside and check out new shows and cozy up with some comforting favorites.

For Sept. 26-27, we have quite the assortment of offerings for you, including Millie Bobby Brown‘s action-packed and lively new film and the latest Disney Channel Original Movie that has one royal twist. Plus, your next true crime obsession and a new drama that might be a little too timely are also premiering.

Finally, we’re continuing the celebration of Schitt’s Creek historic night at the 2020 Emmys and honoring the loss of a feminist icon.

Here’s how to binge-watch the last weekend of the month away…