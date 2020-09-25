What to watch this weekend on Amazon Prime, Netflix, and more

Our mission to help you navigate the new normal is fueled by subscribers. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today.

Amazon Prime Video

John Cusack stars in “Utopia” on Amazon Prime. Elizabeth Morris—Amazon

Utopia: The eight-part series from showrunner and writer Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl) debuts Sept. 25 and includes actors like John Cusack and Rainn Wilson in its cast. And things get a little meta as Flynn points out to The Hollywood Reporter: “Editing a show that has a plotline about a pandemic while a pandemic is breaking is extraordinarily surreal.”

Netflix

“The Great British Baking Show” is coming back to Netflix. Netflix

The Great British Baking Show: Bake Off fans, rejoice! The new season of the baking competition returns to Netflix on a weekly basis Sept. 25, with each episode debuting just a few days after it airs in the U.K.

Apple TV+

Niv Sultan in “Tehran” on Apple TV+. Apple TV+

Tehran: The first three episodes of the eight-episode espionage thriller, focused on an undercover Mossad agent, arrive on Apple TV+ Sept. 25.

Peacock

The Amber Ruffin Show: Amber Ruffin, a writer for Late Night With Seth Meyers—who has also appeared in her own segments—is stepping into the spotlight with her own series, which arrives on the NBCUniversal streamer Sept. 25.

On TV

Chris Rock stars in the new season of “Fargo” on FX.

A Wilderness of Error, a five-part documentary series based on a book by filmmaker and writer Errol Morris, premieres Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. ET on FX.

Dateline sees its 29th season premiere on NBC at 10 p.m. ET.

Two-part series The Comey Rule, which dramatizes events surrounding the 2016 election and is somewhat based on former FBI director James Comey’s book, airs on Showtime Sept. 27 and Sept. 28 at 9 p.m. ET. Read ’s interview with Jeff Daniels, who stars as Comey, here.

Fox’s Sunday night animation block kicks into high gear with the premieres of The Simpsons, Bless the Harts, Bob’s Burgers, and Family Guy—in that order—starting at 8 p.m. ET.

After coronavirus-related production issues further delayed the long-anticipated fourth season of Fargo, the series returns Sept. 27 at 9 p.m. on FX before becoming available via FX on Hulu the following day. Chris Rock, Jason Schwartzman, and Ben Whishaw are among this season’s stars.

