We ‘Should Have Been Together’

Jamie Foxx and Garcelle Beauvais are definitely close friends since years ago. It appears that the sparks between the two were still flying even after twenty five years as they share a flirty interaction in a new episode of her podcast, “Going to Bed with Garcelle”.

In the episode, the pair, who met while starring on “The Jamie Foxx show”, reminisced their friendship and discussed why they never got together. Jamie then talked about how it was uncomfortable for him when he was introduced to Garcelle’s boyfriends.

“I seen you with the dude, you introduced me. ‘This is my man,’ and it was all uncomfortable,” the 52-year-actor shared while “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star laughed. Garcelle then pointed out that he never really gave “any guy that I’m with any real attention.”

Jamie then jokingly replied, “Ever. I hate them all,” before saying, “I think me and you should have been together.”

“So every time I see them, I’m like, ‘Damn. I f***ed up.’ So every dude, I give them a really s***y look,” the “Django Unchained” star, who used to be romantically linked with actress Katie Holmes, continued. Garcelle confirmed that her exes did feel Jamie’s disapproval.

She also shared that they were not the only one who thought that she and Jamie would make a great couple. “You know what I always say? Kandi Burruss was on the podcast and she goes, ‘You know, I don’t get it. Why aren’t you and Jamie together?’ And I said, ‘Well, you know, we have a really great relationship now.’ And then I said, ‘He’s also hung like a horse. What would I do with all of that?!’ ” she recalled.

“You take it one step at a time. What you can’t eat, just put in a doggie bag and save it for later,” Jamie quipped. “I don’t know, it’s a tough thing when it comes to relationships, because you’ve got find something, I think, that’s someone that you can really understand and be yourself with, especially in our business because it’s an up and down thing.”

“And there’s a lot of emotions that people don’t understand,” he went on to say. “Somehow, being a celebrity, they feel like you’re not human, and we do have things that are afforded to us or rewarded to us because we are [celebrities]. But on the inside, we’re still the same people from Texas or from Haiti. We’re still the same people. And that’s so hard, but it has to be a person that really understands. And that’s been tough.”

Later in the episode, Garcelle, who also starred alongside Jamie in 2013 action movie “White House Down“, expressed her gratitude for their experience together. “I learned so much from you,” she told Jamie. “I keep telling people it was like an improv class, cause we would rehearse during the week but when the audience came you fed off the audience and it was just like, I love you so much, so much.” To that, Jamie replied, “I love you back!”