Vin Diesel Has Released A Song Called “Feel Like I Do”

Updated 12 minutes ago. Posted 12 minutes ago

And Vin knows we’ve been wanting him to get into the music game.

Then finally, when we need him most, he comes through. He announced a song that was coming Friday.

It’s called “Feel Like I Do,” and even though he mentioned Kygo in his tweet, I checked the credits and don’t see his involvement. But whatever! The song still has a Kygo FEEL, maybe that’s what he meant?

So far the song has given us at least one beautiful moment, which is this clip from Kelly Clarkson’s show. Look at the happy people virtually dancing to it. Amazing.

The virtual Kelly Clarkson Show audience members awkwardly dancing to Vin Diesel’s new song is the funniest thing I’ve seen in weeks.

Anyway, I’m proud of Vin and his musical talents, and I will be adding this to literally all of my playlists immediately!


