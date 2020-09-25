Vietnam Police Raid Warehouse Found Re-cycling Condoms!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
9

In Vietnam, police raided a warehouse where they said they discovered 320,000 recycled used condoms — that were being repacked to resell as new.

The warehouse was in the Binh Duong province near Ho Chi Minh City. Police spoke to the factory owner, who admitted that they purchased the condoms from someone else.

The woman said she was paid $0.17 per kilogram for the condoms, according to Vietnam’s state broadcaster VTV. She was arrested.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR