Vidya Balan talks about the success of Shakuntala Devi

















Vidya Balan is one of the most celebrated actors of our industry right now. She’s not only changed the face of the Hindi film heroine, but has also proved that you don’t need a hero to be a commercial success in Bollywood anymore. With her latest film, Shakuntala Devi, Vidya has once again proved why she’s considered the best of the lot. She’s also completed fifteen years in the industry and sure has a career to look back on .

As she adorns the Filmfare cover this month, we catch up with the actress for a chat about her life on the screen and off it. A simple yet passionate actor, Vidya speaks of her love for her work and how she keeps the spark alive in her relationships. She’s also on a high with the success of Shakuntala Devi and finds several similarities between herself and the Mathematical genius.