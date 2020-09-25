Veteran Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam Passes Away

Iconic singer SP Balasubrahmanyam who had been battling the coronavirus for over a month and a half passed away today. He was admitted to the hospital in the first week of August after he tested positive for COVID-19 and after a long drawn fight with the virus, he succumbed to the infection today. SPB made his singing debut in 1966 with the Telugu film Sri Sri Sri Maryada Ramanna and was 74 years old when he breathed his last.



The singer had been giving his health updates to his fans from the hospital during his initial days there. However, he stopped doing it once his health started deteriorating and then the hospital itself kept giving updates. The singer was admitted in a private hospital in Chennai where he passed away today. Our condolences are with the family.