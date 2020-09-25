Val Holmes faces State of Origin ban as Maroons’ backline crisis deepens

Queensland’s State of Origin chances have been dealt another blow with Valentine Holmes set to miss the series opener due to suspension.

The Cowboys fullback was cited for leading with the shoulder in a tackle on Brisbane’s Jesse Arthars in the 80th minute of North Queensland’s 32-16 win over Brisbane, reducing the once proud club to last place.

Holmes is the only player from the match facing sanction and could be ruled out for the first two Origin games if he chooses to fight the grade one charge at the judiciary next week but is unsuccessful.

If the Cowboys fullback takes the early guilty plea he will only be banned for the series opener in Adelaide.

A host of stars have already pulled out of this year’s Origin series as Maroons coach Kevin Walters battles to field a competitive backline against a Blues team that will have the bulk of their players competing in the finals.

Holmes’ Cowboys teammate and the NRL’s leading try-scorer Kyle Feldt was also in the frame to make his Queensland debut but is now scheduled for off-season groin surgery.

Cowboys skipper Michael Morgan will also miss the series due to his ongoing shoulder injury, while Wests Tigers captain Moses Mbye has been ruled out with a troublesome knee.

New Titans recruit David Fifita is also in doubt after undergoing ankle surgery, although Walters hopes to have him available by Game Two.

Staring down a third straight series defeat, the Maroons still have Kalyn Ponga at fullback, along with a very capable halves pairing of Cameron Munster and Daly Cherry-Evans to lead them.

Yet Holmes could be a huge loss, especially since he was starting to string together some dominant performances for the Cowboys in the final weeks of the revised competition.

Against the Broncos he posted 168 metres running metres and set up three tries to give veteran clubman Gavin Cooper a victory in his final NRL match.